Bailey, Richard - 2 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Green, Jasper Sampson - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.
Hodges, Stephanie Nicole - 1 p.m., Rand Community Center.
Melton, Billy Joe - 2 p.m., Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Elkview.
Riddle Sr, Harry Wayne - 1 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.
Shamblin, William - 5 p.m., Heritage Baptist Church, Pinch.
Stone, Ralph Gene - 11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Wallace, William - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.
Whitt, James Harold - 1 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin.