Funerals Today, Saturday, January 14, 2023

Archer Jr., Johnnie Rhea - 2 p.m., Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
Coleman, Levi Cruz - 7 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.
Conley, Jason Kenneth - 2 p.m., Ruffner Room of First Presbyterian Church, Charleston.
Dempsey Jr., Joe W. - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home. Cross Lanes.
Evans, Everett A. - 11:45 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Fortson, Elizabeth Ann Ramsey - 1 p.m., Simpson Memorial United Methodist Church, Charleston.
Fowlkes, Kimberly Dawn - 12 p.m., Camp High Tor, Hurricane.
Frost, David Brent - 2 p.m., St. Mark's United Methodist Church, Charleston.
Gallagher Jr., John Franklin - 1 p.m., Buffalo United Methodist Church, Buffalo.
Hughart, Richard Kevin - 5 p.m., Springfork Baptist Church, Charleston.
Keys, Dr. Jeffery Lane - Noon, Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.
Reagan, William "Cotton" - 1 p.m., Victory Freewill Baptist Church, Mill Creek.
Stinson, Geraldine "Pat" - 1 p.m., Bates Memorial Presbyterian Church, East Pea Ridge.
Theibert, Loretta - 11 a.m., Loudendale Free Will Baptist Church, Charleston.
Williams, Ardith Maxine - 12 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Wood, Gregory Stephen - 3:30 p.m., First Baptist Church of Hurricane.