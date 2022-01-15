Funerals Today; Saturday, January 15, 2022 Jan 15, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Atkins, Jewel Venus - 1 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.Banks, James E. (Jimmy, J.B.) - 11 a.m., Powellton United Methodist Church, Powellton.Belcher-Chaffin, Barbara Layne - 2 p.m., Pentecostal United Holiness Church, Williamson.Brown, Johnie Pat - 3 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.Casto, Curtis D. - 2:30 p.m., Winfield United Methodist Church, Winfield.Cunningham, Charles Neal - 1 p.m., Emma Chapel, Liberty.Dowdy, James “Jim” Raymond - 1 p.m., Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.Goins, Anthony - 12 p.m., First Baptist Church of Charleston, Charleston.Fisher Marbles Jr., Alonzo D. - 1 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.Freeland, Susan Ann - 12 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.Hall, David Scott - 2 p.m., Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Elkview.Hardwick, Legina Hensley - 2 p.m., Hansford Center, St. Albans.Hensley, Ann Marie - 12 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.Jacobson, James “Sonny” - 2 p.m., Long and Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.King, Terri Elizabeth - 2 p.m., Courtroom of the Circuit Court, Clay County.McClure, Brian - 2:30 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.McCormick Jr., Charles Russell - 2 p.m., Standard Baptist Church, Charleston.McKay, James Daniel - 1 p.m., Teays Valley Missionary Baptist Church, Hurricane.Meadows, Linda Sue - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.Miles, Sharon Gaye (Harper) - 1 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, Saint Albans.Parsons, Mildred Caroline - 11 a.m., Upper Ten Mile United Baptist Church, Branchland.Priddy, Rev. Phillip D. - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.Salzer, Patsy Ruth (Vaughan) - 2 p.m., Matics Funeral Home Inc. Clendenin.Van Meter, Antoinette - 11 a.m., Blessed Sacrament Parish, South Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Charleston Christianity Worship Fisher Alonzo D. Garden Kitchen Mortuary Haven Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Clarence William Scott Jr. Johnie Pat Brown Ruby Orwahua Stokes Hairston Debbie Hopkins Jimmy Mike Zifilippo Douglas James Harrison Jr. James Daniel McKay Blank Larry Jackson Sigman Blank Greg “Tank” McCracken Blank Duwayne Marshall Arnold Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 15, 2022 Daily Mail WV Two WV towns pool resources to invigorate community Two strangers united through loss at top of the Andes Diane Tarantini: A children's book is born Rocky Mountain highlights: Charleston native recounts fateful encounter, other worldly outdoor adventures YWCA Women of Achievement to be recognized at February luncheon ceremony