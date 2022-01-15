Thank you for Reading.

Atkins, Jewel Venus - 1 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Banks, James E. (Jimmy, J.B.) - 11 a.m., Powellton United Methodist Church, Powellton.

Belcher-Chaffin, Barbara Layne - 2 p.m., Pentecostal United Holiness Church, Williamson.

Brown, Johnie Pat - 3 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.

Casto, Curtis D. - 2:30 p.m., Winfield United Methodist Church, Winfield.

Cunningham, Charles Neal - 1 p.m., Emma Chapel, Liberty.

Dowdy, James “Jim” Raymond - 1 p.m., Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.

Goins, Anthony - 12 p.m., First Baptist Church of Charleston, Charleston.

Fisher Marbles Jr., Alonzo D. - 1 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Freeland, Susan Ann - 12 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.

Hall, David Scott - 2 p.m., Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Elkview.

Hardwick, Legina Hensley - 2 p.m., Hansford Center, St. Albans.

Hensley, Ann Marie - 12 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.

Jacobson, James “Sonny” - 2 p.m., Long and Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.

King, Terri Elizabeth - 2 p.m., Courtroom of the Circuit Court, Clay County.

McClure, Brian - 2:30 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

McCormick Jr., Charles Russell - 2 p.m., Standard Baptist Church, Charleston.

McKay, James Daniel - 1 p.m., Teays Valley Missionary Baptist Church, Hurricane.

Meadows, Linda Sue - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Miles, Sharon Gaye (Harper) - 1 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, Saint Albans.

Parsons, Mildred Caroline - 11 a.m., Upper Ten Mile United Baptist Church, Branchland.

Priddy, Rev. Phillip D. - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Salzer, Patsy Ruth (Vaughan) - 2 p.m., Matics Funeral Home Inc. Clendenin.

Van Meter, Antoinette - 11 a.m., Blessed Sacrament Parish, South Charleston.

