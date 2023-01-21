Funerals Today; Saturday, January 21, 2023 Jan 21, 2023 6 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Campbell, Louella Nadera - 1 p.m., Lover’s Leap Baptist Church, Ansted.Charbonniez, Sharon Lee “Cookie” - 3:30 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.Hensley, Wanda Lee - 12 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.Johnson, Roger Dale - 1 p.m., Laurel Fork Advent Christian Church, Laurel Fork.Jordan, Norma Ann - 1 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.Keaton, John Andrew - 12 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.Lawman, John Barrett - 12 p.m., Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston.Lewis, Don Austin - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.Long, Della Cutlip - 1 p.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.Monroe, Susan Carolyn - 2 p.m., Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, Charleston.Pennington, Larry E. - 1:30 p.m., Bailer-Kirk Funeral Home, Princeton.Ray, Ronnie - 1 p.m., Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen.Sanders, Javan Ari - 2 p.m., King of Glory International, Charleston.Shirakawa, Mary Lou Handley - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield.Squires, Paul Jennings - 1 p.m., Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Elkview. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christian Church Dale Laurel Fork Christianity Worship Craftwork Javan Ari Advent Pleasant Baptist Church Glory International Recommended for you Local Spotlight Terry Thaxton Susan Carolyn Monroe Madge Ashley Dawson Judith Kay Ray Carol Frances Bashlor Sullivan Kermit Eugene Harris Gary Dale Pritt Robert "Randy" Talley Jr. Carmella Shaver Shirley Rollins Douglas Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 21, 2023 Daily Mail WV The Hub names latest locations for Communities of Achievement Program The Hub: Seeking rural partners for building communities Backcountry Film Festival to be screened in Davis Remembering the legacy of the ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ Diane Tarantini: A delectable trek to the Texas Bowl