Funerals Today; Saturday, January 22, 2022

Arnold, Duwayne - 1 p.m., Pine Top Church, Charleston.Arthur, Basil Noah - 1 p.m., Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.Baier, Floyd Alonzo - 1 p.m., Twin City Bible Church, Nitro.Bellamy, Thurman - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, Saint Albans.Boggs Jr., Rev. Jake Woodyard - Noon, Emmanuel Baptist Church, Charleston.Conner, Ronald Eugene - 12 p.m., Polemic Run Baptist Church, Sutton.Cope, Norma Jean - 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Charleston,Cummings, David Dewayne - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.Cutlip, Betty Jean Evans - 4 p.m., Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Charleston.Eskew, Fay - Noon, Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.Ferrell, George E. - 1 p.m., Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston.Flowers, Cecilia Ann - 8 p.m., Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.Harpold, Thomas "Tom" Hart - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.Huffman, Raymond Eugene - 1 p.m., Stockert Funeral Home & Cremation, Flatwoods.Hunter Sr., Melvin Stewart - 4 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.Johnson, Katherine - 2 p.m., New Beginnings Church, St. Albans.Lambert, Bettie Lou Mays - 1 p.m., Farrar Memorial Baptist Church, Charleston.Luster Sr., James Avery - 2 p.m., Pivont Funeral Home Chapel, Hinton.Martin, Kenneth Dale - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.Martin, Wilma "Tootie" - 12:30 p.m., Preston Funeral Home, Charleston.Morris, Shirley Jane - 10 a.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.Perdue, Carl Robert "Bob" - 1 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.Sayre, Rex Allen - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.Spencer, James Cameron "Cam" - 12 Noon, Long and Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.Whitright, Margie Colleen - 1 p.m., Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason.Witt, John Lee - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.