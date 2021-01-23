Arthur, David Lee - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Bailey, Deon W. - 2 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Easley, Angel - 1 p.m., Church of God, Charleston.
Flippin, Kenneth - 1:30 p.m., Kanawha State Forest at Shelter 5.
Honaker, Annetta J. -1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.
James, Shirley Ann - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Jarvis, Enola - 11 a.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.
Jones, Nancy Kay - 3 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Knight, Ina June - 11 a.m., Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods.
Neal, Addis - 2 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.
Rapp, Joseph - 1 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.
Redman, Joseph - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Smith, Richard - 1 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Songer, Ruby Pearl - 1 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville.