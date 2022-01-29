Thank you for Reading.

Boylan Jr., Earl Vinson - 12 p.m., The Randolph Funeral Home, Valley Bend.

Conaway, Timothy Austin "Tim" - 3 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Criss, John David - 12 p.m., Birch River Baptist Church, Birch River.

Dean, Gregory Scott - 2 p.m., Rebecca Chapel, 147 Moran Ave, Dunbar.

DeRito, Linda - 10:30 a.m., St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Charleston.

Dolin, Christina Gail - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Hackworth, Edward (Eddie) - 10 a.m., Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill.

Heck, Janet Lee - 11 a.m., Church in the Valley, Milton.

Johnstone, Shirley Jane - 3 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Messer, Johnnie Earl "Big John" - 2 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Petolicchio, Louis Raymond - 3 p.m., Sutton Baptist Church, Sutton.

Pritt, Travis Lovell - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Riffle Jr., Tony Franklin - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Shockey, Lesley Lee - 12 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Singleton, William "Shimmy" - 2 p.m., Stockert Funeral Home & Cremation, Flatwoods.

Williams, Tamara "Tammy" - 12 p.m., Softails Saloon, Webster Springs.

