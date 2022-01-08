Funerals Today; Saturday, January 8, 2022 Jan 8, 2022 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Banks, James E. (Jimmy, J.B.) - 11 a.m., Powellton United Methodist Church, Powellton.Bonnett, Sadie Jane - 2 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.Burton, Mia Anine Brown - Noon, New Covenant Baptist Church, Charleston.Casto, Ruth Evelyn - 1 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.Hager, Debbie - 2 p.m., Hager Cemetery, Spurlockville.Halstead, Fairley Vincent - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.Igo, Stephen Dean - 11 a.m., Witcher Memorial Gardens, Belle.Johnson, Ballard Nelson - 2 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summerville.Lambert, Violet Rose - 1 p.m., Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.Layton, Alisha Michelle - 12 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Lilly, Matthew Curtis - 11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.Miller, Grace Parsons - 12 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, Saint Albans.Nolan, Nancy Carol Glenn - 11 a.m., Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.Parsons, Helen Hall - 2 p.m., Faith Missionary Baptist Church, St. Albans.Peters, Jeremy Ryan - 1 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.Shinn, Peggy Ann (Milanese) - 2 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.Steele, Beverly Dawn - 11 a.m., Garrison Avenue Free Will Baptist Church, Charleston.Strickland, Fay E. - 2 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.Williams, Vivian Corinthia - 12 p.m., Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church.Wolfe, Matthew E. - Noon, River Ridge Church, Charleston.Yarber, Rixey William - 1 p.m., Mount Vernon Cemetery at Glade Creek. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Christianity Summerville Cemetery Belle Lambert Glade Creek Mount Vernon Recommended for you Local Spotlight Beulah Virginia Burge Davis Blank Charles Odell Harless Darrell Lynn Hodges Matthew Curtis Lilly Blank Teresa Leigh McCormick Virginia Mae Tillis Mary Lenore Newman Sadie Jane Bonnett Blank Ruby Orwahua Hairston Blank Matthew Curtis Lilly Trending Now Articles ArticlesPrep wrestling: David Hall, former Herbert Hoover coach, dies at 60Winter's first major snowfall followed by season's coldest nightLegislature focused on what will bring and keep people in WV, even as COVID cases spikeWVU basketball: Mountaineers back at full strength vs. Kansas StateCharleston committee recommends contracts with Suddenlink, CAS Cable companiesFeds: Justice coal companies are behind in mine safety debt payments as companies aim to get out of $2.5M environmental penaltyHoppy Kercheval: Virus overrunning hospitals; we could help (Opinion)Marshall basketball: Beyers critical for success against FAUWV Ethics Commission tightens legislative rules on nepotism in government jobsCharleston developer knocks down ex-dress shop, library property Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 8, 2022 Daily Mail WV Two strangers united through loss at top of the Andes Diane Tarantini: A children's book is born Rocky Mountain highlights: Charleston native recounts fateful encounter, other worldly outdoor adventures YWCA Women of Achievement to be recognized at February luncheon ceremony Robert Saunders: Slouching towards 2022