Banks, James E. (Jimmy, J.B.) - 11 a.m., Powellton United Methodist Church, Powellton.

Bonnett, Sadie Jane - 2 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.

Burton, Mia Anine Brown - Noon, New Covenant Baptist Church, Charleston.

Casto, Ruth Evelyn - 1 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.

Hager, Debbie - 2 p.m., Hager Cemetery, Spurlockville.

Halstead, Fairley Vincent - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Igo, Stephen Dean - 11 a.m., Witcher Memorial Gardens, Belle.

Johnson, Ballard Nelson - 2 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summerville.

Lambert, Violet Rose - 1 p.m., Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Layton, Alisha Michelle - 12 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Lilly, Matthew Curtis - 11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Miller, Grace Parsons - 12 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, Saint Albans.

Nolan, Nancy Carol Glenn - 11 a.m., Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.

Parsons, Helen Hall - 2 p.m., Faith Missionary Baptist Church, St. Albans.

Peters, Jeremy Ryan - 1 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.

Shinn, Peggy Ann (Milanese) - 2 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.

Steele, Beverly Dawn - 11 a.m., Garrison Avenue Free Will Baptist Church, Charleston.

Strickland, Fay E. - 2 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Williams, Vivian Corinthia - 12 p.m., Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church.

Wolfe, Matthew E. - Noon, River Ridge Church, Charleston.

Yarber, Rixey William - 1 p.m., Mount Vernon Cemetery at Glade Creek.

