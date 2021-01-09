Abbott, Eunice Cleo - 1 p.m., Aldersgate Methodist Church, Sissonville.
Asbury, Larry - 1 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.
Fraizer,BarbaraAnn - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.
Harris, Ronald - 10 a.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Englewood.
Jones, David Allen - 2 p.m., Casdorph and Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.
Lowery, Tom and Eva Lou - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Niitro.
Lucas, Terri Gwinn - 1 p.m., Walker Memorial Park.
Marcum, Caleb James - 1 p.m., Buffalo High School Football Field.
Metten, Andrew K. - 4 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.
Payne, Rebecca - 11a.m., Morris Funeral Home, Cowen.
Plumley, Buford D. - 1 p.m., Allen Funeral Home, Englewood.
Reeder, Bill - 1 p.m., First Baptist Church, Cowen.
Rhodes Jr, Garlet - 2 p.m., Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens, Red House.
Slocum, Michael Wayne - 2 p.m., Scott High School gymnasium.
Wade, Roger Paul - 4 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.