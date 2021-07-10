Armstead, Gladys - 1 p.m., John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.
Armstrong II, Robin - 7 p.m., East End Community Park, Dixie Street, Charleston.
Combs Sr, Tommy Ray - 1 p.m., Mount Zion Baptist Church, Fraziers Bottom.
Cook, Larry Theodore - 1 p.m., Cook Memorial Baptist Church, Pineville.
George, Kelly Light - 3 p.m., John XXIII Pastoral Center, Charleston.
Hill, Judith (Judy) Wilson - 11 a.m., Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston.
Lovelace, Betty Jo - 2 p.m., Dunmore United Methodist Church, PA.
Peay, Sharon E. Smithson - 1 p.m., Cunningham Parker & Johnson Funeral home, Charleston.
Perdue, Dexter David - 1 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.
Rhodes, Allen Duane - 1 p.m., Jackson County Memory Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, Cottageville.
Stover, Linda Christine - 1 p.m., Roxalana Gospel Tabernacle, Dunbar.