Funerals Today; Saturday July 16, 2022

Bohanna, Rita Joyce Wattie - 12 Noon, St. John's Missionary Baptist Church, Montgomery.
Boles, Gerald D. - 2 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor.
Drake, Clifton "Gene" - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.
Edens, Janet Louise - 11 a.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.
Heyliger II, Emanuel Alphonso - 11 a.m., Ferguson Memorial Baptist Church, Dunbar.
Hoy, Richard Charles - 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church Sanctuary, Charleston.
Leach, Ronald Andrew - 1 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.
Marsh, James Roger - 1 p.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.
Marshall, Joyce "Bunny" Caldwell - 11 a.m., Memory Gardens, Madison
Miller, Barbara J. - 3 p.m., Grace Bible Church, Charleston.
Parsons, Debby A. - 2 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.
Parsons Jr., Senate - 1 p.m., John H Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.
Roush, Glen Allen - 2 p.m., Sunrise Memorial Gardens, Letart.
Slater, James E. - 1 p.m., Fairview United Methodist Church, Charleston.
Withrow, Paul Glen (Pete) - 11 a.m., Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove.