Thank you for Reading.

Bohanna, Rita Joyce Wattie - 12 Noon, St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church, Montgomery.

Boles, Gerald D. - 2 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor.

Drake, Clifton “Gene” - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Edens, Janet Louise - 11 a.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Heyliger II, Emanuel Alphonso - 11 a.m., Ferguson Memorial Baptist Church, Dunbar.

Hoy, Richard Charles - 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church Sanctuary, Charleston.

Leach, Ronald Andrew - 1 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Marsh, James Roger - 1 p.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.

Marshall, Joyce "Bunny" Caldwell - 11 a.m., Memory Gardens, Madison

Miller, Barbara J. - 3 p.m., Grace Bible Church, Charleston.

Parsons, Debby A. - 2 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.

Parsons Jr., Senate - 1 p.m., John H Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.

Roush, Glen Allen - 2 p.m., Sunrise Memorial Gardens, Letart.

Slater, James E. - 1 p.m., Fairview United Methodist Church, Charleston.

Withrow, Paul Glen (Pete) - 11 a.m., Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove.

Tags

Recommended for you