Barnett, Faith Ann - 2 p.m., Madison City Park, Madison.

Chinuntdet, Dr. Prabhond (Dr. Chin) - 3:30 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Clemans, Lorena Mae King - 3 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Cochran, Eugene Edwin - 12 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Faucett, Bishop John M. - 12 p.m., Grace Bible Church, Charleston.

Friedl Jr., Joseph James - 11 a.m., Concord United Methodist Church, Athens.

Fulks, David Lee - 1 p.m., Roxalana Gospel Tabernacle, Dunbar.

Gainer, Carl E., Jr. - 11 a.m., Mountain View Memorial Park, Richwood.

Hyatt, Barbara Lutz - 10 -12 p.m., and 2 - 4 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Riley, Robert Lee “Bob” - 11:30 a.m., Lewisburg United Methodist Church, Lewisburg.

Roberts, Bonnie - 1 p.m., Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston.

Starcher, David Porter - 11 a.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.

