Canterbury, Betty Corine Barker - 1 p.m., Barker Cemetery, Ashford.
Doss, Benjamin Allan - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Fisher II, Francis Pierce - 1 p.m., Moose Lodge, 2805 Kanawha Blvd, Charleston.
Fisher, Richard "Rick" D. - Noon, Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.
Gillenwater, Barbara Ann - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.
Huffman Sr, Ricky Ray - 12 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.
Maynard, Dallis Kent - 12:30 p.m., Belle Church of Christ, Belle.
Stone, Teyson - 12 p.m., Laurel Fork Missionary Baptist Church, Glen.
Sumler, Bobby G. - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Van Buren Jr., Paul Colman - 2 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, South Charleston.