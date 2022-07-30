Funerals Today; Saturday July 30, 2022 Jul 30, 2022 17 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Allison, Janet Hayes - 2 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.Burdette, Kyle - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.Dorsey, Dianna Lynn (Creasy) - 3 p.m., Hughes Creek Community Church.Forloine, Carol Dorsey - 11 a.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.Graham, Bridgett Nicole - 10 a.m., Walker-Freeland Cemetery, Spencer.Griffith, Earl Keith - 1 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.Hensley, Norman Ralph "Coach" - 1 p.m., East Bank Middle School.Holt, Mildred Ruth Thomas - 4 p.m., St. Christopher Episcopal Church, Charleston.Jones, MJ Gen. Robert Q. - 11 a.m., Greenbrier Resort, White Sulphur Springs.McClanahan, Evada “Joyce” - 12 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Morton, Stephen Clark - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.Nelson, Louise Hyde - 10 a.m., Barlow-Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.Payne, Linda Faye - 1 p.m., New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, CharlestonSamples, Vickie Lee - 10 a.m., Ripley Baptist Temple, Ripley.Weirick DVM, Dr. Katrina Marie - 11 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, New Haven.Wilkinson Sr., Robert Ray - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood.Wilson, Henry William - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Allison Christianity Worship Architecture Janet Hayes Funeral Ripley Baptist Temple Lutheran Church Baptist Church Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Carolyn Sue Ferguson Linda Faye Payne Blank Sterling W. “Buck” Riffe Blank Christian Michael Walroth Carolyn Sue Ferguson Dr. Jason Benjamin Flick Carolyn Donna Blake Blank Linda Faye Payne Marion Thomas Bostic Jr. Janet Hayes Allison Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: July 30, 2022 Daily Mail WV West Virginia’s energy industry could play critical role in ‘hydrogen economy,’ says GO-WV director Natural gas is key to WVU engineer’s vision for clean hydrogen energy Kathleen M. Jacobs: 'How it's done is how you do it' Charleston author strikes gold with comprehensive 'Golden Girls' guidebook Browning, 'Golden Girls' actress to meet fans in Princeton Saturday