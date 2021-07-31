Thank you for Reading.

Bradley, David Wesley - 1 p.m., Fairview Cemetery, Keenan.

Evans, Rodney Eugene - 1 p.m., Grace Bible Church, Charleston.

Frame, Rev. John R. - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Gainer, Emily A. - 11 a.m., Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville.

Gross Esq, Kathleen S - 11 a.m., Church of the Ascension, Hurricane.

Harris, Richard “Dick” E. - 2 p.m., Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston

Haverty, Gregory (Greg) Allen - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.

Johnson, Hilda - 12 p.m., Preston Funeral Home, Charleston.

King, Terry Wayne - 1 p.m., Clay Memorial Gardens.

Martin, Rebecca Ann - 2 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.

McDaniel, Betty Jean - 3 p.m., Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.

Messenger, Frances - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home.

Miles, Larry Ross - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Minor, Stephen “Steve” Michael - Ridenour Lake Gazebo, Nitro.

Powell, Cledith W. “Butch” 12 p.m., Fellowship Baptist Church, Vienna.

Thomas, Tamer Lee "Tammy" - 6 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Turley, Clara Lee - 12 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Wagner, Julia “Duby” Beatrice - 12 p.m., Ebenezer Baptist Church of Charleston.

West, Allen Lee - 5 p.m., Edgewood Country Club, Charleston.

Withrow Sr, Larry A. - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove.

