Bradley, David Wesley - 1 p.m., Fairview Cemetery, Keenan.
Evans, Rodney Eugene - 1 p.m., Grace Bible Church, Charleston.
Frame, Rev. John R. - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Gainer, Emily A. - 11 a.m., Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville.
Gross Esq, Kathleen S - 11 a.m., Church of the Ascension, Hurricane.
Harris, Richard “Dick” E. - 2 p.m., Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston
Haverty, Gregory (Greg) Allen - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.
Johnson, Hilda - 12 p.m., Preston Funeral Home, Charleston.
King, Terry Wayne - 1 p.m., Clay Memorial Gardens.
Martin, Rebecca Ann - 2 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.
McDaniel, Betty Jean - 3 p.m., Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.
Messenger, Frances - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home.
Miles, Larry Ross - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.
Minor, Stephen “Steve” Michael - Ridenour Lake Gazebo, Nitro.
Powell, Cledith W. “Butch” 12 p.m., Fellowship Baptist Church, Vienna.
Thomas, Tamer Lee "Tammy" - 6 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Turley, Clara Lee - 12 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.
Wagner, Julia “Duby” Beatrice - 12 p.m., Ebenezer Baptist Church of Charleston.
West, Allen Lee - 5 p.m., Edgewood Country Club, Charleston.
Withrow Sr, Larry A. - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove.