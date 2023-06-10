Funerals Today; Saturday, June 10, 2023 Jun 10, 2023 21 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Anderson, Keith - 11:30 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Brown, Beulah “Boots” - 3 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.Dollen, Leo Anthony - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.Hostetter, Phillip - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.May, Freddie & Virginia - 12 p.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.Nichols, Margarette Ann - 1 p.m., Lizemores Church of the Nazarene, Lizemores.Price, Darlena Sue - 11 a.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.Riley, Gwena Kay - 2 p.m., Dunbar United Methodist Church, Dunbar.Smith, Opal Lee - 11 a.m., Amma Community & Senior Citizens Center, Amma.Taylor, Romie Lee - 1 p.m., Jackson Cemetery, Vineyard Ridge. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crafts Recommended for you Local Spotlight Edgar Lovel Davis Teddy Leo Sigman Leo Anthony Dollen Joyce Eileen Fizer Valerie Climes Lois Kay Ferguson Stewart Mary Ellen Wilton Virginia Irene Lucas Scott Douglas Jones Susie Loraine (Ervin) Swift Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV What COVID-19 taught us about grief traditions in Appalachia From print to podcast: Recording and recounting Fayette County murder mysteries Master Naturalists promote plant, wildlife education, preservation A novice bird-watcher takes to the woods Marmet native promotes outreach ministry through MMA matches