Thank you for Reading.

Bender, Wanda Lynn - 1 p.m., Stockert Funeral Home & Cremation, Flatwoods.

Cooper, Margaret "Marge" (Carson) - 2 p.m., Marmet Cemetery, Marmet.

Garlow, Carol Lou Pettry - 5 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Holmes Jr., William Keith - 11 a.m., Saint Matthews Episcopal Church, Charleston.

Mullin, Pamela Ann - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Thompson, Dorothy Mae - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Wilcoxen, Mary F. - 2 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Tags

Recommended for you