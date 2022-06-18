Thank you for Reading.

Adams, Nickie Odell, Sr. - 6 p.m., Word of Life Church, Logan.

Atkinson, Donna Jean - 10 a.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Sissonville.

Bailey, Harry Hobart - 1 p.m., Fox Hill Cemetery, South Charleston.

Beasley, Anthony Charles Roberto "Ant" - 12 p.m., Abundant Life Ministries, Charleston.

Brown, Norma Lea - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Bumgardner, Larry Joe - 1 p.m., Mason United Methodist Church, Mason.

Butcher, Roberta Lee Vincent - 11 a.m., Sunrise Chapel UMC, Clintonville.

Canterbury, Thomas - 5 p.m., Lyburn Freewill Baptist Church, Lyburn.

Craze, Tammy Regina - 11 a.m., Ramsey Cemetery, Bell Creek.

Downey, Charlotte Y. - 2 p.m., Mount Vernon Cemetery, Summersville.

Fleming, Robert Tyler - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville.

Maddox, Michael - 4 p.m., Teays Valley Church of the Nazarene, Hurricane.

Miller, Timothy Ray - 11 a.m., Emmanuel Baptist Church, Charleston.

Osborn, Martha Boyd - 11 a.m., St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, St. Albans.

Sizemore, Harold Eugene - 7 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Tags

Recommended for you