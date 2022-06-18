Funerals Today; Saturday, June, 18, 2022 Jun 18, 2022 44 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Adams, Nickie Odell, Sr. - 6 p.m., Word of Life Church, Logan.Atkinson, Donna Jean - 10 a.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Sissonville.Bailey, Harry Hobart - 1 p.m., Fox Hill Cemetery, South Charleston.Beasley, Anthony Charles Roberto "Ant" - 12 p.m., Abundant Life Ministries, Charleston.Brown, Norma Lea - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Bumgardner, Larry Joe - 1 p.m., Mason United Methodist Church, Mason.Butcher, Roberta Lee Vincent - 11 a.m., Sunrise Chapel UMC, Clintonville.Canterbury, Thomas - 5 p.m., Lyburn Freewill Baptist Church, Lyburn.Craze, Tammy Regina - 11 a.m., Ramsey Cemetery, Bell Creek.Downey, Charlotte Y. - 2 p.m., Mount Vernon Cemetery, Summersville.Fleming, Robert Tyler - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville.Maddox, Michael - 4 p.m., Teays Valley Church of the Nazarene, Hurricane.Miller, Timothy Ray - 11 a.m., Emmanuel Baptist Church, Charleston.Osborn, Martha Boyd - 11 a.m., St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, St. Albans.Sizemore, Harold Eugene - 7 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Adams Nickie Odell Sr. Life Church Logan Christianity Word Funeral St. Peter's Recommended for you Local Spotlight Timothy Dewayne “Turk" Thomas Nora Lucinda “Puggy” Harrah Dorothy Louise Wolfe Brooks Donna Jean Atkinson Blank Michael Maddox Ernest "Ernie" Rhodes Blank Ernest “Ernie” Rhodes James “Little” Daugherty Blank Douglas Edward Hudson Donna Louise (Samms) Short Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: June 18, 2022 Daily Mail WV Myths, stigma over dialects still exist Goin' up yonder: Lingering over Appalachian linguistics Emerald landscapes, tartan plaids and whisky distilleries highlight Scotland trip ‘Slow burn’ effect of mass shootings can impact young people School shooters tend to go down a ‘fatal grievance pathway,’ WVU researcher says