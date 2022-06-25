Thank you for Reading.

Casto, Bonnie Kay - 11 a.m., Siniaville Cemetery, Statts Mills.

Davis, Patricia Ann - 11 a.m., Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane.

Hudson, Paul W. - 1 p.m., Oakwood Baptist Church, Charleston.

Johnson, Col. James Theonda - 12 p.m., St. Paul Baptist Church, St. Albans.

Knapp, John Brian "JB" - 10 a.m., Spring Hill Cemetery.

Mallory Jr., Benjamin Franklin - 1 p.m., Mallory Airport, Charleston.

Martin, Leila Keeton - 10 a.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church, Charleston.

Miller, Paul Stephen - 12 p.m., Blessed Sacrament Church, South Charleston.

Morris, Jerome Cletus - 1 p.m., St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, Charleston.

Oakley Sims Sr., Granville - 1 p.m., Lobban Funeral Home Chapel, Alderson.

Stricker, Anna Kapalko - 11 a.m., Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, Charleston.

Tygrett, Marion Dolphus (Dolph) - 12 p.m., Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.

