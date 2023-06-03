Funerals Today; Saturday, June 3, 2023 Jun 3, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bailey Jr., William Wayne - 12 p.m., St. Timothy’s in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, Hurricane.Bowles Jr., Ralph Thomas - Noon, St. John United Methodist Church, Scott Depot.Burger, Shaaran Jackson - Noon, St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, St. Albans.Crist, Harold Lloyd - 12 p.m., Arbovale United Methodist Church, Green Bank.Dennison, Claudine - 1 p.m., Sugar Creek Baptist Church, Gassaway.Green IV, Thomas Lawerance - 1 p.m., Powerhouse of Deliverance Church, Dunbar.Gregory, Janet - 12:30 p.m., Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen.Hedrick, Martha Wilson - 12 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.Lovejoy, Sianiu Sonia - 12 p.m., Evergreen Hills Freewill Baptist Church, Cottageville.Parsons, Mark B. - 5 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.Pinson, Patsy Ann - 4 p.m., Bentree Community Church.Sims, Carolyn Sue - 11 a.m., Good Hope Cemetery, Reedy.Sowards, Jr. David Keith - 4 p.m., River Ridge Church, Hurricane.Sweeney, Richard Paul - 11 a.m., Maggie McClung Farm, Groves Ford Rd., Canvas.Tabor, Velma Ruth - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.Thomas Jr., Titus I. - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Harold Ray Hackney Shaaran Jackson Burger David Keith Sowards Jr. Timothy (Tim) Jackson Barker Larry Allen Conard Lessie "Tot" Lawson Yvonne Carolyn Crouch Cheryl Lee Fizer Mahon Brett Darrell Patton Phyllis Jean Bailey Gibson Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV From print to podcast: Recording and recounting Fayette County murder mysteries Master Naturalists promote plant, wildlife education, preservation A novice bird-watcher takes to the woods Marmet native promotes outreach ministry through MMA matches Cross Lanes native publishing a 'mountaineer mystery' this spring