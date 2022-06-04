Funerals Today; Saturday June 4, 2022 Jun 4, 2022 34 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Beckett, Freda Mae Kinder - 2 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, Charleston.Bostic, Wanda Lee - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.Broome, Edward Allen - 12:30 p.m., Troy IOOF Cemetery, Troy.Cisco, Calvin “David” - Noon, First Presbyterian Church, Dunbar.Childers, Norma L. - 1 p.m., Beech Grove Cemetery, Eleanor.Cunningham, Empsey - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.Dickerson, Larry David - 12 p.m., Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, Charleston.Dunlap, Ernest Wayne - 1 p.m., Loudendale Church of the Nazarene, Loudendale.Farmer, Dr. Donald (Don) - 11 a.m., Teays Valley Presbyterian Church, Scott Depot.Hall, Bobby Vernon - 1 p.m., Matics Funeral Home, Inc., Clendenin.Hilton Jr., Wilbur Jacob “Buddy” - 10:45 a.m., Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home, Lewisburg.Marshall, Frances J. - Noon, Charleston Baptist Temple, Charleston.McCormick, Joshua Brent - 1 p.m., Yawkey Missionary Baptist Church.Nester, Bill Joe - 2 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.Nichols, Ruth - 1 p.m., Otto Cemetery, Otto.Smith, William H. - 2 p.m., Dunbar United Methodist Church, DunbarThomasson, Patrick M. - 1:30 p.m., United Disciples of Christ Church, South Charleston.Whitman, David E. - 2 p.m., Fountain of Life Worship Center, Foster. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fountain David E. Loudendale Church Foster Life Worship Center Christianity Worship Ernest Wayne Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Sandra “Sandy” Lee Hogan Larry David Dickerson Blank Arthur Fredrick Whaples Blank Larry D. Dickerson Blank Eloise Sue Cook John Wayne Taylor Ruth Anne Smith Jean Rosemary Boyd Moore William “Bill” Caufield Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: June 4, 2022 Daily Mail WV ‘Slow burn’ effect of mass shootings can impact young people School shooters tend to go down a ‘fatal grievance pathway,’ WVU researcher says Seeking solidarity: West Side community event to address gun violence Second annual WV Workplace Wellness Conference to be held at Stonewall Resort Active SWV promotes healthier habits, lifestyles for West Virginians