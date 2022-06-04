Thank you for Reading.

Beckett, Freda Mae Kinder - 2 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, Charleston.

Bostic, Wanda Lee - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Broome, Edward Allen - 12:30 p.m., Troy IOOF Cemetery, Troy.

Cisco, Calvin “David” - Noon, First Presbyterian Church, Dunbar.

Childers, Norma L. - 1 p.m., Beech Grove Cemetery, Eleanor.

Cunningham, Empsey - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Dickerson, Larry David - 12 p.m., Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, Charleston.

Dunlap, Ernest Wayne - 1 p.m., Loudendale Church of the Nazarene, Loudendale.

Farmer, Dr. Donald (Don) - 11 a.m., Teays Valley Presbyterian Church, Scott Depot.

Hall, Bobby Vernon - 1 p.m., Matics Funeral Home, Inc., Clendenin.

Hilton Jr., Wilbur Jacob “Buddy” - 10:45 a.m., Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home, Lewisburg.

Marshall, Frances J. - Noon, Charleston Baptist Temple, Charleston.

McCormick, Joshua Brent - 1 p.m., Yawkey Missionary Baptist Church.

Nester, Bill Joe - 2 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Nichols, Ruth - 1 p.m., Otto Cemetery, Otto.

Smith, William H. - 2 p.m., Dunbar United Methodist Church, Dunbar

Thomasson, Patrick M. - 1:30 p.m., United Disciples of Christ Church, South Charleston.

Whitman, David E. - 2 p.m., Fountain of Life Worship Center, Foster.

