Adkins-Brown, Sharyn Chloie - 2 p.m., Judson Baptist Church, 1400 Bills Creek Road, Winfield
Bright, Ronald G. - 1 p.m., Abundant Life Ministries, Charleston.
Childress, Michael - 1 p.m., Little Creek Park at Shelter #9, South Charleston.
Cox, Anita Louise Cyrus - 11 a.m., Danville Memorial Park, Danville.
Darby, Donna J. - 2 p.m., Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.
Eder, Bobbie Lee - 11 a.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Garnes, Geraldine Marie - 2 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.
Gentry, Jan - 3 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.
Harper, Carlan Marie Brown - 11 a.m., Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home, Ansted.
Hall, Iva Marie - 1 p.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.
Knapp, Dayton E. - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Kuhn, Gary - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.
Lee, Brenda Joyce - Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.
LeMaster, James Calvert - 12 p.m., Woodmere Abbey of Remembrance Mausoleum, Huntington.
Marshall Jr, Eugene Carson - 1 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.
McMillion, Shelva Jean - 1 p.m., Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank.
Meadows, Charles Spurgeon - 11 a.m., Sewell Valley Baptist Church, Rainelle.
Meadows, Harold Harry "Charles Ernie" - 1 p.m., Meadows Homeplace, Alkol.
Mitchell, Orval Dewayne - 11 a.m., Hoffman Cemetery, Letart.
Moore, Charles Amos - 4 p.m., Lantz Funeral Home, Buckeye.
Parsley IV, Carlos ‘C.J.’ - Activity Center at Canaan Baptist Church
Robinson, Thresa Clo - 2 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, Charleston.
Schoolcraft, Brian Allen - 2 p.m., Oak Grove Cemetery, Cranesville.
Searls, Rebeckah Joy Damron - 2 p.m., The Bridge of Faith Fellowship, Nitro.
Snodgrass, Dr. Frances Ann Gobble - 1 p.m., Peytona Church of Christ, Peytona.
Wentz, Robert "Robby" Gene - 2 p.m., Stevens and Grass Funeral Home, Malden.