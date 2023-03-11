Funerals Today; Saturday, March 11, 2023 Mar 11, 2023 19 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Anderson, David Hershel - 11 a.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.Anderson, Tanesa - 1 p.m., Southeast Church of the Nazarene, Charleston.Baker, John Harley - 12 p.m., Long and Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.Brumfield, Lola Mae Crowder - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.Chapman, Hilda Marie - Noon, White Funeral Home, Summersville.Conley, Jo Ann Lou Knopp - 1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Charleston.Davis, Robert G. “Bob” - 11 a.m., Emmanuel United Methodist Church, White Sulphur Springs.Erskine, Virginia Maxine - 1 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, Lower Mausoleum Chapel, St. Albans.Hamon, Kelly - 1 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.Hodge, Larry Allen - 1 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.Johnson, James Lewis Jamerson “JL” - Noon, Abundant Life Ministries, Charleston.Jones, Norma Jean - 12 p.m., Levi First Missionary Baptist Church, Charleston.Negstad, Raymond James “Ray” - 10 a.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.Smith, Larry Michael - 10 a.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.Tyler, Thomas Larond - 1 p.m., Grace Bible Church, Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Religion Recommended for you Local Spotlight James Lewis Jamerson Johnson Thomas Larond Tyler Timothy George Moody Shaun Allan Tolbert Justin Lee Devore Rosanna Marie Cavender Margaret Louise Stapleton Drema Sue Toyek Rev. David Lee Smith James Lewis Jamerson Johnson Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 11, 2023 Daily Mail WV St. Albans Scottish Fiddle Orchestra to perform today Native plants face perilous future How dangerous was the Ohio chemical train derailment? WVU faculty weigh in on aftermath of chemical spill Clay County native honored by FBI for accomplishments as Assistant U.S. Attorney