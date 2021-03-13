Alexander, Rev. Francis Leon - 11 a.m., Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, South Charleston.
Allen, Joe Douglas "Doug" - 4 p.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane. (Visitation)
Carter, Archie Lee - 12 p.m., Preston Funeral Home, Charleston.
Dean, Jeffery L. - 2 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.
Fox, Betty Jane (Roush) - 1:30 p.m., Graham Baptist Church Cemetery, New Haven.
Gaylor, Oscar Eugene - 2 p.m., Maranatha Fellowship Church, St. Albans.
Lazarus, Mary Jane - 1 p.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
Mowrey, Milford M. - 1 p.m., Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant.
Pauley, Glen Orville - 1 p.m., Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.
Payne, Audra M. - 12 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.
Richards, Mary Esther - 1 p.m., Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg.
Starcher, Electa Alice - 2 p.m., Emma Chapel Cemetery, Liberty.
Totten, Charlotte Ann - 12 p.m., Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, Charleston.
Totten, Vickie Lee - 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, Racine.
Wentz, John A. - 2 p.m., East Fork Freewill Baptist Church, Harts.
Wheatley, Lee - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.
White, Ruth Jones - 12 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Groove.
Yates, Jessica Lauren - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Young, Jimmy Edward - 2 p.m., Independent Fellowship Church, Ravenswood.