Beck, Cynthia (Bird) - 5 p.m., Fraziers Bottom Church of God, Fraziers Bottom.

Childress, Mary Lou - 1 p.m., St. Timothy's In-The-Valley Episcopal Church, Hurricane.

Cole Sr., Gary - 6 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Ansted.

Crislip, Victor Arden - 11 a.m., Spencer Memorial Cemetery, Spencer.

Grandbouche, Carol Jean - 12 p.m., Ascension Catholic Church, Hurricane.

Harris, Stacy Clifton - 3 p.m., Danville Memorial Park, Danville.

Koon, Brenda Ann - 3 p.m., Ripley Church of the Nazarene, Ripley.

Lesher, Eual Edward - 2 p.m., Matics Funeral Home Inc., Clendenin.

Nottingham, Minnie Jean Hefner - Noon, Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.

Parsons, Betty Ann - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Pomeroy, Scotty Lee - 11 a.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Randolph, Hattie J. - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.

Young, Robert L. (Bob) - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

