Allen, Katherine L (Hill) - 12 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Montgomery.

Boggs, Faye (Luzader) - 12 p.m., Little Glade Baptist Church, Camden on Gauley.

Brannon, Della Elswick - 10 a.m., Restlawn Memory Gardens, Victor.

Clark, Billy K. - 1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Nitro, Nitro.

Dodrill, Martin Buford - 1 p.m., Big Union Baptist Church, Dille.

Elsea, Andrew Ryan Lovell - 11 a.m., United Disciples of Christ Church, South Charleston.

Forren, Eleanor Magdalene - 1 p.m., Piney View Bible Church, Piney View.

Gillenwater, James Larry - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Jefferson, Patrick Ryan - 1 p.m., Preston Funeral Home, Charleston.

Lacy Sr., Gary A. - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Lodato, Michael Edward - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Mckeny, Linda Faye Fisher - 1 p.m., Emma Chapel United Methodist Church, Liberty.

Ore, Martha Lou - 3 p.m., Matics Funeral Home Inc., Clendenin.

Rhodes, Judy - 11 a.m., Mt. Zion Cemetery, Peniel.

Schau, David Alan - 2 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Underwood, Joe E. - 1 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.

