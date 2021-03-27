Barnett, Grace Lee - 3 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Bowles, Dennis Craig - 2 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.
Buckland, Joyce Carolyn - 12 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Carson Jr., Howard - 2 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.
Fairfax, Francis Louis - 11 a.m., Barker Ridge Cemetery, Sutton.
Fisher, Steve - 2 p.m., John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.
Hall, Rev. Harold - 10 a.m., Loudendale Free Will Baptist Church.
Hudnall, Dorothy - 11:30 a.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove.
Humphreys, Franklin - 3 p.m., Mercy Baptist Church, Evans.
Jarrell, Gary W. - 1 p.m., Poor House Farm Park, Martinsburg.
Lewis, Gynith Frances - 10 a.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
O'Neill, Colleen - 12 p.m., Blessed Sacrament Parish, South Charleston.
Phillips Jr, Charles Ernest - 2 p.m., Otto Cemetery, Spencer.
Southall, Eathel Wilson - 7 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.
Withrow, Jo Ellen - 11 a.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.
Woodson, Albert Lynn - 12 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
York, Nancy Lee - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.