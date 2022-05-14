Thank you for Reading.

Blanchard, Emma “Lucile” Currey - 10 a.m., Independence Cemetery, Sandyville.

Blanchard, Wesley - 10 a.m., Independence Cemetery, Sandyville.

Carte, Ricky Q. - 2 p.m., Sugar Creek Community Mission, Charleston.

Cutlip, Dorothy Ann - 1 p.m., Emmanuel United Methodist Church, White Sulphur Springs.

Elswick, Junior Wayne - 1 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Garrett, Frederick Bruce - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Haynes II, Pryce Middleton - 3 p.m., Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington.

Jarvis, Debra Ann - 6 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Kammer Jr., Bishop Dr. Paul E. - 2 p.m., Foundations Church of God, St. Albans.

Keener, William Patrick - 11 a.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.

Loud, Judy Ann - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Myers, Ronald - 1 p.m., Sunset Cemetery, Bickmore.

Nolan Sr., Ewing Gene - 12 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.

Perks, Nancy Ann Afonso - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Shaffer, Harold "Brooks" - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Ward, Sharon Jean - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

