Funerals Today; Saturday, May 14, 2022

Blanchard, Emma "Lucile" Currey - 10 a.m., Independence Cemetery, Sandyville.
Blanchard, Wesley - 10 a.m., Independence Cemetery, Sandyville.
Carte, Ricky Q. - 2 p.m., Sugar Creek Community Mission, Charleston.
Cutlip, Dorothy Ann - 1 p.m., Emmanuel United Methodist Church, White Sulphur Springs.
Elswick, Junior Wayne - 1 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.
Garrett, Frederick Bruce - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.
Haynes II, Pryce Middleton - 3 p.m., Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington.
Jarvis, Debra Ann - 6 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Kammer Jr., Bishop Dr. Paul E. - 2 p.m., Foundations Church of God, St. Albans.
Keener, William Patrick - 11 a.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.
Loud, Judy Ann - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Myers, Ronald - 1 p.m., Sunset Cemetery, Bickmore.
Nolan Sr., Ewing Gene - 12 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.
Perks, Nancy Ann Afonso - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Shaffer, Harold "Brooks" - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Ward, Sharon Jean - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.