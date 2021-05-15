Thank you for Reading.

Bean, Robert "Bob" - 7 p.m., Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen.

Boston, Joseph "Bud" - 2 p.m., Cedar Lake Chapel at Cedar Lakes Conference Center, Ripley

Carroll, Victor Gary - 11 a.m., St. Francis DeSales Catholic Church, Beckley.

Dalton, Virginia Jane McGrew - 10:30 a.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Gilmore, Richard B. - 2 p.m., Preston Funeral Home, Charleston.

Hickman, Kay - 1 p.m., Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank.

Nichols, Kinsley Grace - 11 a.m., Jodie Baptist Church, Jodie.

Norris, Vada F - 1 p.m., Ohio Street Church of God, South Charleston.

O'Dell Sr, James Harlan - 12 p.m., St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Charleston.

Powell, Larry "Joe" - 1 p.m., Newton Baptist Church, Newton.

Richards, Jerry Ivan - 1 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.

Savage, Judith Ann (Hornor) - 10 a.m., Friendship United Methodist Church, Wyoming, OH.

Shafer, Joshua Benjamin - 1:30 p.m., Orville Strickland Cemetery, Wills Creek Road, Elkview.

Vigneault, Mary Alice (Gilmer) - 1:30 p.m., St. Marks United Methodist Church, Charleston.

Wright, Geraldine Margaret - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

