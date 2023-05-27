Funerals Today; Saturday, May 27, 2023 May 27, 2023 48 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adams, Frances Handley Blake - 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, Hurricane.Bailey, Brenda Lou - 3 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Byrdsong, Virginia Ora - 11 a.m., Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove.Gower, Jr., Elmer Eugene - 11 a.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.Humphrey, Ileana Helen - 11 a.m., Alderson Missionary Baptist Church, Craigsville.Postalwait, Charles E. - 11 a.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.Ryan, Steve - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.Rhodes, Stephen - 12 p.m., Wilson Smith Funeral Home, Clay.Shaffer Jr., James A. - 12 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.Starcher, Elizabeth Jane - 3 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight James A. Shaffer Jr. William Franklin Dorsey Sr. C. Wayne “Ranger” Lovejoy James A. Shaffer Jr. Arnold Lee Persinger William Franklin Dorsey Sr. James M. Crowder Bobbie Sue Johns Amy N. Anderson James M. Crowder Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV Master Naturalists promote plant, wildlife education, preservation A novice bird-watcher takes to the woods Marmet native promotes outreach ministry through MMA matches Cross Lanes native publishing a 'mountaineer mystery' this spring It takes a village to put on a ramp feed