Funerals Today; Saturday, November 12, 2022

Bane, Martha Cole - 11 a.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.
Boyias, JoAnne - Noon, Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.
Bush, Cynthia Diane - 12 p.m., First Baptist Church, Charleston.
Casto, Glenver Cleo - 11 a.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.
Crouse, Clarence Addison - 1 p.m., Pennington Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge.
Hoke, Darrell Lynn - 1 p.m., Lantz Funeral Home, Buckeye.
Marshall, Pauline Layton - 11 a.m., Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.
McKenna, Dorothy Marie - 12 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Milam, Patricia Lynn "Pat" - 12 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.
Payne, Mike - 1:30 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.
Pannell, Harry Norman - Noon, Kings of Glory Ministries, Charleston.
Riffe, Robert Wayne - 2 p.m., Ronda Apostolic Church, Cabin Creek.
Simons, Steven Michael "Mike" - 1 p.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.
Shirkey, John Phillip - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Smith, Kellie Reanae - 2 p.m., Foundation Church of God, St. Albans.
Snider, Bernard Larry - 1 p.m., Collins Cemetery, Stumptown.
Wheeler, Roger Lee - 1 p.m., Independent Missionary Baptist Church, Alum Creek.