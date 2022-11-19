Funerals Today; Saturday, November 19, 2022 Nov 19, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ballengee, Elizabeth A. - 1 p.m., Tyler Mt. Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.Campbell Sr., Charles Norman - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Casto, Mitch - 1:30 p.m., Gospel Center Tabernacle, MadisonCook, Danny (Dan) Ray - 1 p.m., Calvary Apostolic, Hurricane.Cooper, Katherine Jae “Kitty” - 1 p.m., Hale Street Center, Charleston.Cutlip, Roy Wayne “Butch” - 1 p.m., Christ Church United Methodist, Sutton.Davis, Jeffrey William - 6 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Dunford, Karol - 10 a.m., Blessed Sacrament Church, South Charleston.Ferrell, Bradley Aaron - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Forbes, Joseph H. - 1 p.m., Forest Hills Cemetery, Letart.Harris, Doris Jean Church - 11:30 a.m., Christ Church United Methodist, Charleston.Hudson-Sims, Claudia - 1 p.m., Emmanuel Baptist Church, Charleston.Langley, Ralph - 11 a.m., Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.Maddox, Bonnie Sue - 10 a.m., First Baptist Church of Saint Albans.Martin, Larry Ray - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.Parkins, Sheila - 2 p.m., Wilson Smith Funeral Home, Clay.Searls, Rita Sharon - Noon, Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, Hurricane.Staats-Hughes, Anna Lee - 2 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.Taylor, Susanne - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Wheeler, Ray G. - 2 p.m., Mammoth Advent Christian Church Fellowship Hall, Mammoth. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Graceland Memorial Park Charleston Langley Christianity Worship Architecture Funeral Tyler Ralph Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Stephen James Chandler Sharon Mariett Gwinn Mullens Blank William Angelo Williams Blank Pat Edwin Worstell Blank Floyd Henry Parker Blank Michael Ray Morgensen Anna Lee Staats-Hughes Michael Wayne Cossin Blank Roger Charles Spurlock John Boyce Ginn Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 19, 2022 Daily Mail WV Ever popular evergreen tree still a family Christmas favorite Remembering Woody: A tribute in pictures Midwives making a comeback in rural communities Susan Johnson: Conscience and voting in the post-Roe age Local arts groups prepare for holiday shows