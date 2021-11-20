Thank you for Reading.

Cox, Noriene Elizabeth Sisson - 11 a.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Curry, Larry Quentin - Noon, Teays Valley Missionary Baptist Church, Hurricane.

Cyrus, Diana Kay - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Evans, Karen Fox - 11 a.m., St. Agnes Catholic Church, Charleston.

Harris, Jearl Eugene - 1p.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.

Hill, Barbara Sue - 1 p.m., Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home, Lewisburg.

Hinely Jr., Jimmie - 5 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Holsclaw III, John (Bill) William - 11 a.m., Airlie’s Pavilion, Warrington, VA

Horan, Rev. Marvin Ray - 11 a.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Hoskins, Robert - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Hunt, Shelia Verl Marshall - 12 p.m., All Nations Revival Centre, Dunbar.

Jamison, Clarence Duane (Jamie) - 11 a.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Jenkins, Melvin K. - 2 p.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.

Jett, Clyde R. - 1 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.

Jordan, Edwin "Ray" - 11 a.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Kern, Frank - Noon, St. Marks United Methodist Church, Charleston.

Kern, J. Karen - Noon, St. Marks United Methodist Church, Charleston.

Kuhns, Robert E. “Bob” - 1:30 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Kimble, Robbin Sue - 7 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Lovejoy, Betty Gibson - 12 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Monroe, Martha Agnes - 12 p.m., Wallace Memorial Mausoleum, Clintonville.

Morris, Thelma Elizabeth - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Panaro Sr, David L. 1 p.m., - Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor.

Porter Jr., Guy C. - 2 p.m., Charleston Baptist Temple, Charleston.

Roberts, Timothy "Timbo" Dean - 11 a.m., New Hope Bible Baptist Church, Point Pleasant.

Robinson, Barbara Rae (Conrad) - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross, Lanes.

Shamblin Jr., Albert (Buck) - 1 p.m., New Hope Advent Christian Church, Charleston.

Wright, Wanda June Ferrell - 11 a.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Tags

Recommended for you