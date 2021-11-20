Funerals Today; Saturday, November 20, 2021 Nov 20, 2021 26 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cox, Noriene Elizabeth Sisson - 11 a.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Curry, Larry Quentin - Noon, Teays Valley Missionary Baptist Church, Hurricane.Cyrus, Diana Kay - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.Evans, Karen Fox - 11 a.m., St. Agnes Catholic Church, Charleston.Harris, Jearl Eugene - 1p.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.Hill, Barbara Sue - 1 p.m., Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home, Lewisburg.Hinely Jr., Jimmie - 5 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.Holsclaw III, John (Bill) William - 11 a.m., Airlie’s Pavilion, Warrington, VAHoran, Rev. Marvin Ray - 11 a.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.Hoskins, Robert - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Hunt, Shelia Verl Marshall - 12 p.m., All Nations Revival Centre, Dunbar.Jamison, Clarence Duane (Jamie) - 11 a.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.Jenkins, Melvin K. - 2 p.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.Jett, Clyde R. - 1 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.Jordan, Edwin "Ray" - 11 a.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.Kern, Frank - Noon, St. Marks United Methodist Church, Charleston.Kern, J. Karen - Noon, St. Marks United Methodist Church, Charleston.Kuhns, Robert E. “Bob” - 1:30 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.Kimble, Robbin Sue - 7 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.Lovejoy, Betty Gibson - 12 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.Monroe, Martha Agnes - 12 p.m., Wallace Memorial Mausoleum, Clintonville.Morris, Thelma Elizabeth - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.Panaro Sr, David L. 1 p.m., - Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor.Porter Jr., Guy C. - 2 p.m., Charleston Baptist Temple, Charleston.Roberts, Timothy "Timbo" Dean - 11 a.m., New Hope Bible Baptist Church, Point Pleasant.Robinson, Barbara Rae (Conrad) - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross, Lanes.Shamblin Jr., Albert (Buck) - 1 p.m., New Hope Advent Christian Church, Charleston.Wright, Wanda June Ferrell - 11 a.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Charleston Christianity Worship Baptist Church Cox Guy C. Wanda June Ferrell Agnes Catholic Church Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Shawn Castle Dolan Blank Larry Quentin Curry Blank Gregory Lee Staats II Wanda June Ferrell Wright Robert E. (Bob) Greenleaf Gerald Lee “Jerry” Tribble Blank Franklin Eugene Ray Forest Eugene "Pete" Rogers Blank Howard E. Wilson Blank Mary Ellaine Smith Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 20, 2021 Daily Mail WV New guidebook profiles nearly 600 Huntington artists Local artists' work featured in Juried Exhibition Kanawha City Lions sponsor school Peace Poster contests 'Bed & Brew' experience on tap in Clendenin Park superintendent sought for Elk River Rail Trail