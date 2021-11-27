Thank you for Reading.

Boggess, Timothy - 1 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.

Clendenin, Donnie Gene - 1 p.m., Tony’s Branch Freewill Baptist Chapel, Sod.

Cogar, Arden E. - 1 p.m., Miller Cemetery, Webster Springs.

Fields, Rosalie - 3 p.m., Matics Funeral Home Inc., Clendenin.

Harris, Virginia Susan - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Horn, Darlene - 2 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Jones, Linda L. - 12 Noon, Abundant Life Ministries, Charleston.

Kinser, Naomi June - 11 a.m., Spring Fork Missionary Baptist Church, Charleston.

Lewis, Allen Michael - 1 p.m., Lincoln Drive Community Church, South Charleston.

Lovejoy, Patricia Ann - 10 a.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.

Moore, Donald Charles - 2 p.m., Roach Funeral Come, Gassaway.

Reich, Jan Marie - 12 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Rice, Mervin Rupert - Noon, Faith Gospel Church, Gallipolis Ferry.

Samples, Summer - 2 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Stanley II, Phillip Eugene - 6 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Toler, Jessee “Russell” - Man Church of the Nazarene, Man.

Vanater, Robert Ray, Jr. - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield.

Walker, David Denley - 2 p.m., Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church, Turtle Creek.

Wood, Danny Wilson - 3 p.m., Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home, Shady Spring Chapel, Beckley.

