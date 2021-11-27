Funerals Today; Saturday, November 27, 2021 Nov 27, 2021 34 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Boggess, Timothy - 1 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.Clendenin, Donnie Gene - 1 p.m., Tony’s Branch Freewill Baptist Chapel, Sod.Cogar, Arden E. - 1 p.m., Miller Cemetery, Webster Springs.Fields, Rosalie - 3 p.m., Matics Funeral Home Inc., Clendenin.Harris, Virginia Susan - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.Horn, Darlene - 2 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.Jones, Linda L. - 12 Noon, Abundant Life Ministries, Charleston.Kinser, Naomi June - 11 a.m., Spring Fork Missionary Baptist Church, Charleston.Lewis, Allen Michael - 1 p.m., Lincoln Drive Community Church, South Charleston.Lovejoy, Patricia Ann - 10 a.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.Moore, Donald Charles - 2 p.m., Roach Funeral Come, Gassaway.Reich, Jan Marie - 12 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.Rice, Mervin Rupert - Noon, Faith Gospel Church, Gallipolis Ferry.Samples, Summer - 2 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.Stanley II, Phillip Eugene - 6 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.Toler, Jessee “Russell” - Man Church of the Nazarene, Man.Vanater, Robert Ray, Jr. - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield.Walker, David Denley - 2 p.m., Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church, Turtle Creek.Wood, Danny Wilson - 3 p.m., Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home, Shady Spring Chapel, Beckley. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Chapel Danny Wilson Wood Rose Christianity Worship Bible Funeral Home Funeral Spring Recommended for you Local Spotlight Bobby Arnold Fizer Robert Leo Doyle Shawn Castle Dolan Jan Marie Reich Patricia Ann Lovejoy Luther Eugene Dixon Blank Timothy Boggess Bobby Arnold Fizer Mildred Bessie Lambert Boyd Delbert “Corkey Saunders Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 27, 2021 Daily Mail WV Visionary’s beat goes on at W. Va. steelpan drum company Marni Jameson: Ten ways to outsmart supply chain slowdowns New guidebook profiles nearly 600 Huntington artists Local artists' work featured in Juried Exhibition Kanawha City Lions sponsor school Peace Poster contests