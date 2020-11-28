Carrico, James - 1 p.m., Sutton Cemetary, Sutton.
Cowder, Cherie - 11 a.m., Cross Lanes Baptist Church, Cross Lanes.
Crawford, Francis - 4 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Goff, Lea Ann - 5 p.m., Grace Church of the Nazarene, South Charleston.
Hale, Vernon E. “Luke” - 11 a.m., New Zion Cemetery, Waiteville.
Hamm, Charles - Noon, Spirit of Truth Ministries, Oak Hill.
Hill, Ella Nora - 11 a.m., Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Mitchell, Rex Laird - 2 p.m., Boone Memorial Park, Madison.
Nesselrotte, Mark James - 2 p.m., Mt. View Memorial Park, Richwood.
Pauley, Earl Edwin - 6 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.
Stalnaker, Kevin - 10 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.