Funerals Today; Saturday, November 5, 2022 Nov 5, 2022 50 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ayers, Joseph Grant - 1 p.m., Summersville Baptist Church, Summersville.Flinner Jr., James E. - 5 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.Hamon, John Earl - 10 a.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.Hamrick, Connie Grinstead - 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Charleston.Hudnall, Marjorie Hively - 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans.Kirk, Barbara Jean - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.Midkiff, Camela Elaine - 1 p.m., North Charleston Apostolic Church, Charleston.Moore, Robert K. - 2 p.m., Graceland Memorial Cemetery, South Charleston.Moses, Rebecca “Becky” Gayle - 1 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.Nottingham, Norman Edward - 11 a.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.Rymer, Frances “Ruth” - 11 a.m., Buffalo Memorial Park, Buffalo.Saunders, Odessa Dean - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Schoonover Jr, Gilbert Dalton - 11 a.m., Lizemores Church of the Nazarene, Lizemores.Smith, Kimberly Dawn - 2 p.m., Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston.Underwood, Katherine Cooper - 5 p.m., Stanaford New Beginnings Christian Church, Beckley.Vogel, Jack D. - 2 p.m., Kimble Funeral Home, Franklin.Winter, Daniel Lee - 3 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lizemores Church Gilbert Dalton Funeral Christianity Worship Apostolic Church Summersville Baptist Church First Presbyterian Church Of St. Albans Charleston Recommended for you Local Spotlight Kimberly Dawn Smith Donald Earl Sigmon Blank Mary Lucille Taylor Rebecca Kay Shawver Blank Frank Marco Cipolat Dennis Overton "Champ" Kerns Rebecca "Becky" Gayle Moses Marie Kinder Lloyd H. Collins Blank Janet Louise Cunningham Fisher Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 5, 2022 Daily Mail WV Midwives making a comeback in rural communities Susan Johnson: Conscience and voting in the post-Roe age Local arts groups prepare for holiday shows River City Youth Ballet Ensemble to reprise 'The Snow Queen' at Culture Center Iconic photos from AP photographers to go on view at Huntington Museum of Art