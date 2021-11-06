Thank you for Reading.

Bailey, Rhonda Charlene - 2 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Bloomfield, Pastor Rudell - 2 p.m., Mountain View Church of God, Hilltop.

Dean Sr., Norlander Aldenvern (AL) - Noon, The First Baptist Church, Charleston

Honaker, Teresa A. - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor.

Jones, Michael Grant - 1 p.m., 51 Price Hollow Rd., Elkview.

Neary, Franklin Delano - 1 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel , Poca.

Plybon Sr., Dr. Benjamin Lee - 2 p.m., WVU building, West Virginia State Fairgrounds, Lewisburg.

Price, James Edward “Tug” - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Ross, John David - 11 a.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Shaver, Patricia Ann (Butcher) - 11 a.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.

Thomas, Marlin K. - 12 p.m., Long and Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.

Tolliver II, Billy - 1 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Webb, Michele D. “Missy” - 1 p.m., Goff-McClanahan Cemetery, Sissonville.

Westfall, James William - 4 p.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.

Whitsett, James - 1 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Wyant, Rusty A. - 2 p.m., Wyant Family Cemetery, Lizemores.

