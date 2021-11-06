Funerals Today; Saturday, November 6, 2021 Nov 6, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bailey, Rhonda Charlene - 2 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.Bloomfield, Pastor Rudell - 2 p.m., Mountain View Church of God, Hilltop.Dean Sr., Norlander Aldenvern (AL) - Noon, The First Baptist Church, CharlestonHonaker, Teresa A. - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor.Jones, Michael Grant - 1 p.m., 51 Price Hollow Rd., Elkview.Neary, Franklin Delano - 1 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel , Poca.Plybon Sr., Dr. Benjamin Lee - 2 p.m., WVU building, West Virginia State Fairgrounds, Lewisburg.Price, James Edward “Tug” - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Ross, John David - 11 a.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.Shaver, Patricia Ann (Butcher) - 11 a.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.Thomas, Marlin K. - 12 p.m., Long and Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.Tolliver II, Billy - 1 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.Webb, Michele D. “Missy” - 1 p.m., Goff-McClanahan Cemetery, Sissonville.Westfall, James William - 4 p.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.Whitsett, James - 1 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.Wyant, Rusty A. - 2 p.m., Wyant Family Cemetery, Lizemores. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Architecture Christianity Ichthyology Hamlin Charleston Baptist Church Fisher Long K. Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Billie Don Fore John Patrick Conlon Blank Curtiss Wayne “CW” Hairston Blank Mary Louise McDaniel Blank Eric Lee Gillispie Thomas Edwin Davis Franklin Delano Neary Lawrence "Larry" Prather Raymond Maxwell Stricker Blank Sherill Lynn Morris Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 6, 2021 Daily Mail WV Putnam trailblazers find 'home' Hurricane Trail Racing ends season with Haunted Half Race Auto dealers partner with WVU Medicine to support new children's hospital Fundraising effort gets a big 'Yes' How to heal your heart after a pregnancy or infant loss