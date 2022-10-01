Funerals Today; Saturday, October 1, 2022 Oct 1, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Baisden, Johnny MacArthur - 2 p.m., Maryetta United Baptist Church, Verdunville.Clements, Bertha I. - 1 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.Crites, Barbara D. - 1 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.Curry, Charles Lee - Noon, Simpson Memorial United Methodist Church, Charleston.Cutlip, Joan Mae - 11 a.m., Lantz Funeral Home, Buckeye.Estese, Patricia Ann - 4 p.m., Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Cincinnati, OH.Fry, Carol Lee Emrick - 11 a.m., Lakeview United Methodist Church, St. Albans.Kincaid, Roy Thomas (Tom) - 1 p.m., Montgomery First Christian Church, Montgomery.Holtsclaw, James “Jim” - 1 p.m., House of Grace Church, Ashland, KY.Lafferty, Josephine Barnett - 1 p.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.Lemon, Desper Lee "Tex" - 2 p.m., Green-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.McCourt, Hezekiah, Noon, Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster.McMillion, Stephanie Dorene - 11 a.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.Reed III, Richard Franklin - 5 p.m., Davis Funeral Home, Clarksburg.White, Steven Alan "Stevie" - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Bertha I. Clements Charles Lee Curry Glendin Dale Shamblin Blank Renee Marie Peralta Blank Kermit "Boogie" Lee Burgess Jr. Josephine Barnett Lafferty Ronnie Lee Withrow Blank Scott Michael Hastings Phillip Edward Gessel Blank Gildo Joseph Pollastrini Jr. Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 1, 2022 Daily Mail WV State park event celebrates the legend and legacy of Mary Ingles Diane Tarantini: Zooming around the Mountain State West Virginia Land Trust hits 20,000-acre milestone Art Walk Richwood success proves city's investment in the arts paying off A healing ecosystem: Program helps small businesses become recovery-safe communities