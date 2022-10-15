Funerals Today; Saturday, October, 15, 2022 Oct 15, 2022 12 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adams, Robert Lee - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.Copley, Donald Lee - 2 p.m., Word of Life Church, Logan.Cyrus, Chester Wayne “Chuck” - 12 p.m., Griffith Cemetery, St. Albans.Dawson, Stephen Lee - 12 p.m., Lighthouse Worship Center, Sissonville.Dean, Julia Naomi Parsons - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Dew, William Donald - 3 p.m., Saint Christopher Episcopal Church, Charleston.Fry, Mary Edna - 1 p.m., Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville.Howell, Richard "Rick" - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.Linzy, Adam N. - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.Marshall, Elma Anna Bailes - 3 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.Mullins, Solomon Athlic - 4 p.m., Gorman Shelter at Coonskin Park, Charleston.Sowards Sr., Roger Moe - 12 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.Wine, Joe Edward - 1 p.m., Stockert Funeral Home & Cremation, Flatwoods. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Word Gorman Shelter Christianity Worship Donald Lee Logan Solomon Athlic Life Church Charleston Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Philip Edward Davis Blank Norman “Gay” Wagner David Lynn “Dave” Ellis Blank Brenda Gay Cochran Joyce Darlene Barrett James Clarence Farmer Blank Darrell Ray Mooney Blank Deloris “Judy” Pauley Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 15, 2022 Daily Mail WV City's vision of downtown luxury living becomes reality in renovated high-rise Robert Saunders: On cheating fishermen, chess players and sex toys Wheeling author's debut novel details his 19th century Irish family roots 'A tale and journey for all of us' State park event celebrates the legend and legacy of Mary Ingles