Funerals Today; Saturday, October 16, 2021

Ball, Clyde B. "Sonny" - 1:30 p.m., Putnam County Fairgrouds, Eleanor.
Caldwell, Pansy Delores Dunlap - Noon, The Loudendale Church of The Nazarene.
George, Tony Edward - 1 p.m., Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Mineral Wells.
Hughes, Dennis James - 4 p.m., Elk Funeral Home, Charleston.
Jakubik Jr, Stanley - 11 a.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
McClung, Edra - 2 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.
McCoy, James Conrad "Doc" - 5 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.
Osborne, Verna Leatha - Noon, Cunningham Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.
Slaughter Jr., Lloyd Simon - 1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Morgantown.
Smith, Walter Alex - 2 p.m., Spring Hill Cemetery, Charleston.
Spradling, Donita Kay - 11 a.m., at Long and Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.
Taylor, Helen Scites - 12 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.
Walker, Robin Julene Akers - 1 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Whitman, Shelby Jean - 12 p.m., Fountain of Life Worship Center, Foster.