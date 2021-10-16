Thank you for Reading.

Ball, Clyde B. "Sonny" - 1:30 p.m., Putnam County Fairgrouds, Eleanor.

Caldwell, Pansy Delores Dunlap - Noon, The Loudendale Church of The Nazarene.

George, Tony Edward - 1 p.m., Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Mineral Wells.

Hughes, Dennis James - 4 p.m., Elk Funeral Home, Charleston.

Jakubik Jr, Stanley - 11 a.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

McClung, Edra - 2 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.

McCoy, James Conrad “Doc” - 5 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Osborne, Verna Leatha - Noon, Cunningham Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Slaughter Jr., Lloyd Simon - 1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Morgantown.

Smith, Walter Alex - 2 p.m., Spring Hill Cemetery, Charleston.

Spradling, Donita Kay - 11 a.m., at Long and Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.

Taylor, Helen Scites - 12 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Walker, Robin Julene Akers - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Whitman, Shelby Jean - 12 p.m., Fountain of Life Worship Center, Foster.

