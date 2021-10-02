Thank you for Reading.

Barron, Alphonso “Ike” - 12 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Canterbury, Russell A. - 11 a.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Dial Sr., Paul Edward - 11 a.m., Dial Cemetery, Branchland.

Gillispie II, William McKinley - 1 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Hamilton, Charly Stuart Jupiter - 11 a.m., Riverfront Atrium, Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

Hardy Sr., Chester Lenzy - 12 p.m., Callender Funeral Home, Charleston.

Harris, James William - 11 a.m., Levi First Missionary Baptist Church, Rand.

Harris, Lorna (DeeDee) - 1 p.m., Metropolitan Baptist Church, Charleston.

Hewitt PA-C, SFC (Ret.) Mark D. - 1 p.m., Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville.

Holstein, Carlos Calvin - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Keeney, Russell R. - 2 p.m., First Baptist Church of St. Albans.

Kinder Jr., Gary “Woosie” - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Pauley, Master Sergeant Justin L. - 3:30 p.m., St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Scott Depot.

Pratt-Robinson, Bobbie Lynn - 12 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Rucker, Ruan Patrick - 2 p.m., Hughes Creek Community Church, Hugheston.

Saunders, Richard Lee - 1 p.m., Lisa Curry Building, Chesapeake.

Vir, Helene G. - 2 p.m., Morris United Methodist Church, Charleston.

Waldorf, Rosalie Ann Gatens - 11 a.m., Catholic Church of the Ascension, Hurricane.

Williams, Debra - 3 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Wolfe, Vivian Jean - 11:30 a.m., Lantz Funeral Home, Alderson.

