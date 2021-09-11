Funerals Today; Saturday, September 11, 2021 Sep 11, 2021 51 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Alvarez, Maria - 11 a.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.Bailey, Richard Shaun - Noon, Sissonville High School Softball Field.Cantley, Robert L. - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.Carney, Tamara Lee - 1 p.m., Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.Carr, Diana June - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elview.Christian, Heather Grace - 2 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.Curry, Brenda McMillion - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.Dickens, James Edwin "Jim" - 11 a.m., Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.Elliott, Michael Clark - 10:44 a.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.Evans, Robert Edward Lee (Robbie) - 12 p.m., Graceland Memorial Park Mausoleum, South Charleston.Hamrick Sr., Rev. Gerald - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.Jennings, Ricky Conn - 6 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Kushner, Ronald Jay - 11 a.m., Matics Funeral Home Inc., Clendenin.Mason III, Matthew D. - 12 p.m., Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE.Megginson, Edna Vernell - 12 p.m., Levi First Missionary Baptist Church, Charleston.McKinney, Marilou - 12 p.m., Hurricane First Church of the Nazarene, Hurricane.Plumley, Brandi Dawn - 12 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.Roeder, Joshua Allan - 2 p.m., Saint Paul's United Methodist Church, 4606 Kanawha Turnpike, South Charleston.Williams-Early, April Felita - 2 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Woods, Roger Zane - 10 a.m., Kerm Woods Farm Lilly, WV.Workman, Annie Lou Crowder - 2 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Haven Funeral Home Christianity Worship Belle Maria Hurricane First Church Marilou Red House Recommended for you Local Spotlight Edna Vernell Megginson Jerry Cantrell Naomi Ruth Thornton Michael Ray Barker Robert L. Cantley Maxine "Toodle" Lipscomb Cole Maria Alvarez Blank Linda Sue Hitchcock Theresa Agnes Withrow David Kent Ramey Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 11, 2021 Daily Mail WV Family-run furniture businesses follow traditions, expand designs Fine furniture makers: Skimming the surface Digging for newer, cleaner solutions: WVU-led team tapped to explore geothermal energy WVU engineers develop new geothermal technology Geothermal energy explained