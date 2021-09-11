Thank you for Reading.

Alvarez, Maria - 11 a.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.

Bailey, Richard Shaun - Noon, Sissonville High School Softball Field.

Cantley, Robert L. - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Carney, Tamara Lee - 1 p.m., Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Carr, Diana June - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elview.

Christian, Heather Grace - 2 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Curry, Brenda McMillion - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Dickens, James Edwin "Jim" - 11 a.m., Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Elliott, Michael Clark - 10:44 a.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Evans, Robert Edward Lee (Robbie) - 12 p.m., Graceland Memorial Park Mausoleum, South Charleston.

Hamrick Sr., Rev. Gerald - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Jennings, Ricky Conn - 6 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Kushner, Ronald Jay - 11 a.m., Matics Funeral Home Inc., Clendenin.

Mason III, Matthew D. - 12 p.m., Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE.

Megginson, Edna Vernell - 12 p.m., Levi First Missionary Baptist Church, Charleston.

McKinney, Marilou - 12 p.m., Hurricane First Church of the Nazarene, Hurricane.

Plumley, Brandi Dawn - 12 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Roeder, Joshua Allan - 2 p.m., Saint Paul's United Methodist Church, 4606 Kanawha Turnpike, South Charleston.

Williams-Early, April Felita - 2 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Woods, Roger Zane - 10 a.m., Kerm Woods Farm Lilly, WV.

Workman, Annie Lou Crowder - 2 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

