Funerals Today; Saturday, September 24, 2022 Sep 24, 2022

Ballard, Donald Franklin - 1 p.m., Fayetteville Baptist Church, Fayetteville.
Bever, Maxine Gale McCarty - 2 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.
Boggess, Larry David "Punkin" - 2 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.
Covert, Mary Katherine - 1 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Gerhold, Janice Claire Winslow - 10 a.m., St. Matthew Catholic Church, Ravenswood.
Hardy, Mikel Lynn - 5 p.m., Christian Family Bookstore, Smithers.
Keenan, Eva M. - 1 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.
Kees, Gregory Lee - 1:30 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Kelly, Paul William - 1 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.
Nestor, Jeffrey David - 2 p.m., Clay County High School, Clay.
Norton, Charlotette Ann - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.
Rowe, Johnny Dwayne - 1 p.m., Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville.
Starcher, William, Jr. - 1 p.m., Craig Ridge Cemetery, Roane County.
Tremmel, Susan P. - 10 a.m., St. Johns Catholic Church, Summersville.