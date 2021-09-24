Thank you for Reading.

Barnette, Mary Ann Stewart - 12 p.m., Elk Hills Memorial Park, Charleston.

Bragg, Eleanor "Sue" - 11 a.m., Mausoleum Chapel Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Brogan, Virgil A. - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Brown, Mark William - 4 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Casto, Betty Simmons - 11 a.m., Grass Lick Baptist Church, Kenna.

Clark, Rose Lee - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Crum, Kenneth Earl - 11 a.m., McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.

Dean, Stephen - 12 p.m., Dunbar Nazarene Church, Dunbar.

Echols, Carol - 4 p.m., Elizabeth Baptist Church, Bancroft.

Fleshman, Norman L. - 2 p.m., Smathers Funeral Chapel, Rainelle.

Gray Jr., Holloway - 11 a.m., Simpson Memorial United Methodist Church, Charleston.

Kelly, Roberta M. - 4 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Lauerman Jr, Ralph Frank - 1 p.m., Bream Presbyterian Church, Charleston.

Melton Sr., Jackie "Jack" Lee - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral, Ripley.

Miller, Patricia Lynn - 1:15 p.m., Independence Cemetery, Sandyville.

Neal, Hazel Virginia - 2 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home,Point Pleasant.

Patterson, Juanita Delsie Lacy - 6 p.m., The House of the Father, Charleston.

Sizemore, Donnie Lee - 12 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Toliver, Bobbie L. - 12 p.m., Preston Funeral Home, Charleston.

Vickers, Jeffrey "Ryan" - 1 p.m., Charity Baptist Church, Mt. Nebo.

