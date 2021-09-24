Funerals TODAY; Saturday September 25, 2021 Sep 24, 2021 39 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Barnette, Mary Ann Stewart - 12 p.m., Elk Hills Memorial Park, Charleston.Bragg, Eleanor "Sue" - 11 a.m., Mausoleum Chapel Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.Brogan, Virgil A. - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.Brown, Mark William - 4 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.Casto, Betty Simmons - 11 a.m., Grass Lick Baptist Church, Kenna.Clark, Rose Lee - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.Crum, Kenneth Earl - 11 a.m., McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.Dean, Stephen - 12 p.m., Dunbar Nazarene Church, Dunbar.Echols, Carol - 4 p.m., Elizabeth Baptist Church, Bancroft.Fleshman, Norman L. - 2 p.m., Smathers Funeral Chapel, Rainelle.Gray Jr., Holloway - 11 a.m., Simpson Memorial United Methodist Church, Charleston.Kelly, Roberta M. - 4 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.Lauerman Jr, Ralph Frank - 1 p.m., Bream Presbyterian Church, Charleston.Melton Sr., Jackie "Jack" Lee - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral, Ripley.Miller, Patricia Lynn - 1:15 p.m., Independence Cemetery, Sandyville.Neal, Hazel Virginia - 2 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home,Point Pleasant.Patterson, Juanita Delsie Lacy - 6 p.m., The House of the Father, Charleston.Sizemore, Donnie Lee - 12 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.Toliver, Bobbie L. - 12 p.m., Preston Funeral Home, Charleston.Vickers, Jeffrey "Ryan" - 1 p.m., Charity Baptist Church, Mt. Nebo. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tyler Mountain Memory Christianity Sue Garden Charleston Donnie Lee Juanita Delsie Lacy Recommended for you Local Spotlight Roberta M. Kelly Louise (Workman) Gunnoe Doris Ann Johnson Carol Echols Dave Wagner Carl A. Walker David Lee Whittington Ralph Frank Lauerman Jr James David Byrd Pebble C. Brown Pfost Trending Now Articles ArticlesMarshall football: Appalachian State rallies past Herd 31-30Charleston distiller finds world of whiskey a challengeGazette-Mail editorial: Justice does the right thing the wrong wayNick Scala: Matt Harrison gets his chance in dual role with Power'Almost surreal' investment earnings help PEIA cover spike in medical costs in 2020-21Southridge developer says he made bid to buy Town Center mallBrothers combine firearms knowledge, innovation to launch family businessCrawford flips vote, Kanawha school board approves estimated $2M contract it earlier rejectedWVSU board elevates former president’s chief of staff to interim presidentCharleston inventor's 'light bulb' moment sparks fiber optics technology breakthrough Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 24, 2021 Daily Mail WV Alumni abroad: Meet four Marshall University alumni working in countries across the globe Brothers combine firearms knowledge, innovation to launch family business Charleston inventor's 'light bulb' moment sparks fiber optics technology breakthrough Betting on the arts in Richwood Richwood galleries to showcase two area artists