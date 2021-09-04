Thank you for Reading.

Ball, Roger Glen - 2 p.m., Meadow Fork Freewill Baptist Church, Hewitt.

Clevenger, Alvie "Ronnie" - 10 a.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

D’Ambrosio, James “Jimmy” - 11 a.m., Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood.

Flowers, Janice Jean - 12 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin

Gilmore, Richard Galen - Noon, Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Goff, Lela Anne (Tawney) - 1 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.

Harrison, Wilma Lee - 10 a.m., Grasslick Baptist Church Cemetery, Kenna.

Hatfield, Lewis Eugene, Jr. - 1 p.m., Pine Top Church of God, Charleston.

Hudson, Christian V. - 11 a.m., Connection Point Church of God, Charleston.

Huffman, Thomas L. & Charlotte - 1 p.m., Pine Top Church of God, Charleston.

Reed, Carolyn Casto - 1 p.m., Elk River Church of the Nazarene, Charleston.

Robinson, Ernest Ray - 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, St. Albans,

Payne, Jewell Elaine Palmer - 11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield.

Swan, Jimmy Lee - 1 p.m., Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, Hurricane.

Zahurancik, Dave - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

