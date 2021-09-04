Funerals Today; Saturday, September 4, 2021 Sep 4, 2021 28 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ball, Roger Glen - 2 p.m., Meadow Fork Freewill Baptist Church, Hewitt.Clevenger, Alvie "Ronnie" - 10 a.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.D’Ambrosio, James “Jimmy” - 11 a.m., Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood.Flowers, Janice Jean - 12 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, HamlinGilmore, Richard Galen - Noon, Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.Goff, Lela Anne (Tawney) - 1 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.Harrison, Wilma Lee - 10 a.m., Grasslick Baptist Church Cemetery, Kenna.Hatfield, Lewis Eugene, Jr. - 1 p.m., Pine Top Church of God, Charleston.Hudson, Christian V. - 11 a.m., Connection Point Church of God, Charleston.Huffman, Thomas L. & Charlotte - 1 p.m., Pine Top Church of God, Charleston.Reed, Carolyn Casto - 1 p.m., Elk River Church of the Nazarene, Charleston.Robinson, Ernest Ray - 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, St. Albans,Payne, Jewell Elaine Palmer - 11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield.Swan, Jimmy Lee - 1 p.m., Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, Hurricane.Zahurancik, Dave - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Charleston Connection Point Church Of God Hudson Christianity Pine Top Church Of God Roger Glen Funeral Home Meadow Fork Freewill Baptist Church Recommended for you Local Spotlight Raymond Coleman Mary Jane Anderson Jimmy Lee Swan Blank Jewell Elaine Palmer Payne Christian V. Hudson Cynthia E. Burdette Timothy Joseph Snead Blank Keith Alan Bailey Blank Hollie Felicia Reed Harold Leo & Neada Mae Pauley Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 4, 2021 Daily Mail WV Digging for newer, cleaner solutions: WVU-led team tapped to explore geothermal energy WVU engineers develop new geothermal technology Geothermal energy explained New film tells the story of the Blennerhassetts and their island Eden MotionMasters produces a shelf of award-winning documentaries