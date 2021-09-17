Thank you for Reading.

Aleshire, Florence I. - 12 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Ashby, Sharon Sue Johnson - 3 p.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.

Beals, Carole Crowder - 11 a.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Brown, Michael Ray “Dump” - 6 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Burkhammer, Carl Victor “Buck" - 11 a.m., Ellyson’s Mortuary, Glenville.

Butts, Faye Ellis - 11 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, London.

Hutson, Bethanna Marie - 12 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Laws, Shillia Mae Browning - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Kinney, Daisy Bell Minor - 11 a.m., Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Carbondale.

Rogers, Juanita Rose - 12 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Thomas, Morgan - 2 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Tags

Recommended for you