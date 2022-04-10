Funerals Today; Sunday, April 10, 2022 Apr 10, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Burton, Lillie Edith - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin.Hudson, Virgie Marie - 3 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.Payne, Mildred Regina - 3 p.m., Cotton Hill Baptist Church, Beckwith.Plants, Kenneth Edward - 1:30 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.Richardson, William Talma (Tommy) - 6 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Riffle, Terry - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.Smith, Marvin Wayne - 2 p.m., Elana Cemetery, Newton.Stephenson, Jackie Lynn - 2 p.m., Wilson Smith Funeral Home, Clay. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Webster Reed Spring Terry Funeral Riffle Recommended for you Local Spotlight Donnie Ruth Staats Richard Lewis Parmelee Clifford Muck Jacqueline Carol Aylestock Millie Germain Adkins Blank Louise Elaine Hale Blank DeWayne Ray Lyons Blank James (Jim) Allen Mushrush Eileen Wilson McKinnon Charlotte Rose Puryear Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: April 10, 2022 Daily Mail WV WVU research suggests interrupting immune response improves multiple sclerosis outcomes Marshall Health recognized as state's first Center for Comprehensive Multiple Sclerosis Care Mindfulness, exercise may ameliorate symptoms, pain for those with MS Hurricane gym wants to 'ignite your fitness' Robert Saunders: Ode to spring, somber musings for Easter