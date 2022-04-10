Thank you for Reading.

Burton, Lillie Edith - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Hudson, Virgie Marie - 3 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Payne, Mildred Regina - 3 p.m., Cotton Hill Baptist Church, Beckwith.

Plants, Kenneth Edward - 1:30 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Richardson, William Talma (Tommy) - 6 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Riffle, Terry - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Smith, Marvin Wayne - 2 p.m., Elana Cemetery, Newton.

Stephenson, Jackie Lynn - 2 p.m., Wilson Smith Funeral Home, Clay.

