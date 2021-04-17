Funerals Today; Sunday April 18, 2021 Apr 17, 2021 16 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Burns, Myrtle Gene Mullins - 1:30 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.Woodrum, Richard - 1 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gene Mullins Funeral Home Funeral Richard Worship Chapel Recommended for you Local Spotlight Donald "Eddy" Martin Jr Frederick Paul Carney Judith A. O'Brian Ruth Craft Donegan Blank Dorian Lydell Straughter Blank Lillian May Means Joyce Ann Dingess VanBibber R. Duane Taylor Blank Frederick Paul Carney Charles Timothy Mendenhall Trending Now Articles ArticlesGovernor frustrated over WV's plunging COVID-19 vaccination rateGirls basketball: Lacy hits game-winner, George Washington edges Capital for section titleGirls basketball: Nitro rallies in second half, downs Winfield in OT'Hillbilly Elegy' author J.D. Vance quits firm after tweetsChuck Landon: Marshall fans will notice a differenceMarshall football: Green-White game Saturday concludes spring practiceWith opioid trial three weeks away, sides work through final motions, logisticsTim Bailey: Thoughts on irony from The Greenbrier (Opinion)Justice signs harm reduction licensing bill after health professionals urged him to vetoWVU women's basketball: Gondrezick emotional after WNBA call