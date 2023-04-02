Funerals Today: Sunday, April 2, 2023 Apr 2, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cartwright, Basil Darvin “Gomer” - 2 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.Fields, Robert “Bob” P. - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Gibson, Daniel Lee - 2 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Harper, Ruth Anna - 2 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.Johnson, Melanie J. - 2 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove.White, William Russell (Billy) - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight John E. Hill III JoAnn Harris Dorothy L. Mills Donna Sue (Taylor) Wilhite Doretha Harris JoAnn Harris Dorothy Alice Martin Mary Eleanor Gray Mary Katherine Rose Charolette Darlene Casto Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: April 2, 2023 Daily Mail WV Elkview author releases latest children's book Charleston children's author channels passion into publishing Chris Ellis: Canine companion welcome on walks 'Rocket Boys' author hopes more Coalwood stories coming to the screen Morgantown native releases debut solo album, 'Appalachian Gothic'