Frye Jr, Kenneth "Kenny" - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.

Hersman, Roger Lee - 3 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.

Hollar, Andrea Romine - 2 p.m., Kanawha United Presbyterian Church, Charleston.

Long, Perry (Pat) - 1 p.m., The Bucket 4030 Washington St. W., Charleston.

Pyatt, Mabel Alice - 2 p.m., Lizemores United Methodist Church.

Radabaugh, Dustin Ray - 2 p.m., Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg.

Ralston, Clara Dawn Vickers - Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Roberts, Mr. Benjamin - 3 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.

Wolfe, Jacob "Briar" - 2 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

